You Can Get a Windows 11 Pro License if You Act Quickly With This Deal That Ends Today

If you've grabbed a laptop deal recently, then you probably received the standard Windows 11 license that has a few features locked away behind a Pro license. Unfortunately, said license will cost you a pretty significant $200 if you buy it directly from Microsoft, which isn't worth it for many people. Luckily, there's an excellent deal from StackSocial that will let you grab a Windows 11 Pro License for just $30, a whopping 84% discount from the usual $199 price tag. So, whether you're upgrading an already existing license, or installing it from scratch, now is the time to grab it, just be sure you do it quickly since the deal ends today in a few hours.

This is a great price, but it's important to note that not every computer out there is able to run Windows 11, so before you buy it, you're going to want to ensure that your machine will meet the requirements for the operating system. Additionally, the listing says that if you have a PC that's already running Windows 10, and Windows Update doesn't let you install the free Windows 11 upgrade, your computer won't be compatible with this version either.

After you've bought the license, you'll get an activation key that you can use to install and activate Windows 11 Pro on one computer. To be clear, purchases like this are generally intended for advanced users -- folks who are building a new computer or who want to dual-boot an existing computer with a second OS. If you're doing that, you'll need a secondary PC to access and download the files, so be sure you can access everything from another computer in your home, or that you have a friend's machine you can use temporarily. Also note that you'll want to have a USB thumb drive available to transfer the file.