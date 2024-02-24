You Can Find Many Great Deals at Best Buy's Member-Exclusive Weekend Sale

Best Buy has a lot of great weekend sales, but this one's dedicated almost completely to folks with a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. You'll find a lot of discounts in various categories, whether you want an Apple MacBook or a cordless vacuum. It's also a great opportunity to grab something if you missed out on Presidents Day. And you don't already have to be a member to take advantage of the sale. You can sign up now and gain exclusive access.

To save you some time, we've scoured the sale and gathered the best deals and discounts for My Best Buy members on laptops, tablets, TVs, soundbars and more. Our top picks are highlighted below. Note that many of these products are discounted for nonmembers too, just not by as much. The member-exclusive sale ends Sunday, Feb. 25, at 9:59 p.m. PT, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out.

Apple MacBook Pro (M2): $1,000 It's not the latest model, but creatives looking for a powerful device on a budget can save $500 on this 13-inch MacBook Pro with an Apple M2 chip and 512GB of solid-state storage, bringing the cost to just $1,000. Details Save $500 $1,000 at Best Buy

LG 77-inch C3 Series OLED 4K TV: $2,200 When it comes to picture quality, OLED screen are the best on the market. This massive 77-inch model can bring you a theatrical experience at home with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Atmos. It also has Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR for gamers. Details Save $500 $2,200 at Best Buy

HP Envy 15-inch laptop: $650 This laptop has a 15.6-inch full HD IPS touchscreen display with 400 nits of brightness, along with 512GB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM and a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, which makes it a solid option for everyday tasks. You'll also get up to 17 hours of battery life per charge, which can be handy when you're looking to stay connected on the go. Details Save $500 $650 at Best Buy

Dyson V11 Extra cordless vacuum: $450 This versatile cordless vacuum weighs less than 7 pounds, comes with nine accessories and delivers up to 60 minutes of run time on a full charge. Plus, it has three cleaning modes and an LED display with mode, remaining battery power and maintenance alerts. Details Save $200 $450 at Best Buy

