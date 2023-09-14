You Can Already Save Over $65 on Beats' New Studio Buds Plus Earbuds

It's only been a few months since the upgraded Beats Studio Buds Plus first hit shelves, but they've already already earned a spot on our list of the overall best earbuds of 2023. And while they're slightly more expensive than their predecessors with a list price of $170, right now you can snag a pair at a major discount. Woot currently has the black color variant on sale for $65 off, and you can save an extra $3 when you use the promo code TECHY3 at checkout. That means you can get your hands on a pair for just $102 right now. This deal is available through Sept. 19, but there's a good chance it will sell out well before then, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later.

The Studio Buds Plus are some of the best noise-canceling earbuds of the year. This second-gen version has been overhauled on the inside with new components, and the design changes have resulted in cleaner sound, better active noise canceling and improved voice calling compared with the preceding version. Additionally, the battery life is a bit better, delivering up to six hours of playback per charge (or up to nine hours without using ANC), and the case holds three extra charges.

They're a great pair of earbuds for Apple and Android users alike and they're also IPX4-rated splash-proof, so you can wear them without worry while you work out. Note, however, that these earbuds lack wireless charging and other popular features, like in-ear detection.

