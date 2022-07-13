Yes, You Really Can Get Prime Day Deals for Free. Here's the One Thing You Need to Do

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Amazon Prime Day deals are here -- though with only hours left of Prime Day, you'll have to act fast. It's important to note that you need to be a member of Amazon's Prime subscription service in order to access the deals. Normally, this would set you back $15 a month, or $130 if you paid for the year. But there's a simple way to avoid that cost and still access all the deals.

, and even if you're a free trial member you can still take part in all the deals action and access thousands of discounts.

So, what's the catch? There isn't one. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to all new customers. This means that if you signed up with your email for a trial before, you won't be able to use the same one for the trial again but you could always use another email address if you have one. After the 30 days is over, Amazon will auto-renew your membership, so you will need to cancel the trial before that happens. This isn't the kind of trial where you need to chat with someone or (even worse) call in and speak to anyone. You simply go into your account settings and cancel the trial and you won't be charged.

Having the Prime membership is a requirement for accessing the deals on Amazon Prime Day. Some of the competing sales, like Target's Deal Days and Best Buy's Black Friday in July don't require any membership, but with this option to get one for free, why wouldn't you give it a try?