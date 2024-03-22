X
Yes, Walmart Is Also Running a Spring Sale. Here Are the Best Deals

Score savings on tech and home goods including TVs, AirPods, small kitchen appliances and a ton of other great buys.

2 min read

Walmart's Super Spring Savings week is in full swing, offering up a slew of discounts to compete with Amazon's Big Spring Sale. With markdowns available across hundreds of items, including tech and home goods, now's your chance to snatch up must-have items you've been holding out on at a great price. Bargain hunters can score deals on popular brands like Apple, Samsung, Ninja and more right now.

We've gone through the sale and have found discounts on tablets, TVs, headphones, small kitchen appliances, monitors and more and have gathered the best offers down below to make it easy to find something you love. But be sure to take a look at the entire sale selection for even more bargains.

AirPods Pro (2nd gen): $189

The second-gen AirPods Pro offer excellent sound, noise canceling, USB-C charging and a MagSafe case. These are among the best wireless earbuds you can get and right now they're $60 off.

Save $60
Samsung 65-inch CU7000B UHD 4K smart TV: $398

If you're looking for a basic TV with some convenience, this smart TV may be the ticket. It has a 65-inch screen with 4K resolution -- including upscaling for non-4K content, as well as Object Tracking Sound Lite for dynamic sound and Motion Xcelerator to decrease blur. 

Save $202
Ninja Creami: $149

The Ninja Creami may have made waves on TikTok, but now it's become a solid kitchen staple to help you make ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes and more right at home. It's great for anyone who wants to customize flavors or have low-fat or dairy-free options in a pinch.

Save $50
Apple iPad Air 5 (64GB): $449

The iPad Air costs just $449 right now and comes equipped with a 10.9-inch screen, an M1 processor and a zooming Center Stage front camera that help it remain one of the best iPad options out there.

Save $110
More Super Spring Savings Week deals:    

Looking for more deals? We've found more tech savings on laptops, TVs, phones, tabletsearbuds and headphones and more happening now. Also, while it's not part of the spring sale, Walmart has a great deal on the newly cheaper Meta Quest 2 VR headset -- buy the Quest 2 for just $199 and you get $50 of Quest store credit to start your VR gaming collection.

