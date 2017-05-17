Xtreme Quadcopter, VR Viewer, 16GB SD Card for $60 + free shipping

Beach Camera via Walmart offers the Xtreme Quadcopter with Camera, bundled with an Xtreme VR Vue Virtual Reality Viewer for Smartphones, and a 16GB Micro SD Memory Card for $59.95 with free shipping. That's $150 off and tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find. The drone features a 6-axis gyro, LED lights, and 10 minutes of flying time, and the VR Viewer is compatible with iOS or Android devices.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!