Xtreme Quadcopter, VR Viewer, 16GB SD Card for $60 + free shipping

Beach Camera via Walmart offers the Xtreme Quadcopter with Camera, bundled with an Xtreme VR Vue Virtual Reality Viewer for Smartphones, and a 16GB Micro SD Memory Card for $59.95 with free shipping. That's $150 off and tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find. The drone features a 6-axis gyro, LED lights, and 10 minutes of flying time, and the VR Viewer is compatible with iOS or Android devices.