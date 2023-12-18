Xtrema's Christmas Sale Brings Huge Savings on Top-Notch Ceramic Cookware

If you've got an avid home cook on your Christmas list this year, you can't go wrong with some new cookware. Xtrema's exceptional and versatile ceramic pots, pans and other kitchen essentials are an excellent addition to any kitchen's arsenal, and right now you can snag some on sale. Xtrema is offering up to 25% tons of cookware, bundles and accessories, and you can save and extra 15% when you use the promo code GIFT15X at checkout. Plus, you'll get free shipping on orders over $95. But these deals are only available through Dec. 24, and you'll want to get your order in as soon as possible if you're hoping to have it in time for Christmas.

Whether you're just looking for a new frying pan, or want to snag a whole new cookware set, you'll find it for less at this sale. This 11-inch skillet is a great everyday workhorse that's perfect for just about everything from frying to searing and even baking in the oven, and right now you can pick it up for just $138, which saves you $72 compared to the usual price. Plus, it comes with a free set of handle protectors.

Another excellent essential is this 10-quart Dutch oven, which is great for stocks, soups, curries and even baking bread. It's on sale for $260 with the coupon code, which saves you $123 compared to the usual price. And if you want to really spoil someone this year, you can pick up this 12-piece Versa set for $384, which is a whopping $219 discount. It includes three different stock pots and lids, a 10-inch Versa pan with a lid and four pot holders specifically designed for Xtrema cookware.

All of Xtrema's cookware is 100% ceramic, so it's completely free of any chemicals, toxins and synthetic coatings. It's also durable and resistant to chips, scratches and stains, and is safe to use in the oven, microwave, BBQ, freezer and dishwasher.