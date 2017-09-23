Xiaomi Mitu Mobile Phone Control Robot for $82 + free s&h from China

TomTop offers the Xiaomi Mitu Mobile Phone Control Robot for $99.99. Coupon code "TTMITU18" cuts it to $81.89. With free shipping, that's $38 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find today by $46. It features self-balance control and can be programmed or controlled from iOS or Android devices.



Note: The countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily. This item ships from China and requires 10 to 20 business days for delivery.