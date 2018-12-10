Xiaomi Mi Adult-Size Bluetooth Scooter for $375 + free shipping

Today only, Newegg offers the Xiaomi Mi Adult-Size Bluetooth Electric Scooter
for $399.99. Checkout with Masterpass and apply coupon code "MPGM18" to cut that to $374.99
. With free shipping
, that's $25 under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $80. This Red Dot "Best of the Best" award winner features:
- 250-watt motor with a 15.5-MPH max speed
- battery life up to 18.6 miles (under specific conditions)
- foldable aerospace-grade aluminum frame weighing 26.9-lbs.
- disc braking and eABS regenerative anti-lock braking system
- Bluetooth pairing with app for current speed, remaining power, and ride stats