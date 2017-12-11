Xbox One Bluetooth Wireless Controller for $35 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Microsoft Xbox One Bluetooth Wireless Controller in Green/Orange for the in-cart price of $35 with free shipping. That's a buck under our Cyber Monday mention and the best price we've seen for a new controller in any color. (It's a low by $11.) It's compatible with Xbox One and Windows 10, and features a 3.5mm jack.
