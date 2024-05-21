Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Deal Gets You Hellblade 2 for Less Than Launch Price

Anyone thinking about picking up Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 on launch, should consider this extremely cheap Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal from StackSocial. The newly released action-adventure is out today (May 21) and retails for $49.99. With this offer, you can get access to the game and hundreds of others for three months for only $35. That's a 31% saving on both buying the game outright as well as the typical price for the subscription.

And with Hellblade 2 only around seven to nine hours in length, this is a great way to not only save cash but play plenty of other fantastic titles like Hi-Fi Rush, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Forza Horizon, and Starfield. The same great $35 deal is also available at Target.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate allows you to access Game Pass on not just your console, but also on PC and mobile as well. Basically, you can play what you want, when you want, where you want. Game Pass gets new games all the time, with not only some older titles making their way to the service, but also brand-new Xbox games also coming to it, including first-party releases.

The deal saves you 31% off the usual asking price and if you're already an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber or considering picking up Helllblade 2, why not take the chance to save some cash and/or extend your subscription? This is one of the best Xbox deals going on right now with the offer lasting until May 26. So don't dally if you're interested.