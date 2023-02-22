Wyze's Outdoor Smart Plug Is Down to $12 Right Now

Smart plugs are a cheap and easy way to upgrade your home. You can control them remotely, automate schedules and much more. There are plenty of great options out there, but right now our favorite budget plug, the Wyze Plug Outdoor, is marked down to just $12 at -- that's $6 less than or . Plus, in addition to the savings, if you're a Prime member, just choose "Buy with Prime" and you can get free shipping, too. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

The Wyze Plug Outdoor smart plug has two independently controlled 15-amp outlets that can be turned on and off by the physical buttons, through the Wyze app or with voice-control options like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. There are plenty of automations available, too, like vacation mode, dusk-to-dawn and more. You can even create your own custom schedules.

It's also IP64-rated weather resistant at a temperature range of minus 4 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can safely use this plug in areas that are exposed to rain, dirt, snow and other environmental factors. It also has an extended Wi-Fi range of up to 300 feet, making this plug a versatile option you can use almost anywhere. And with energy monitoring via the app, you can get energy consumption alerts and see historical trends in usage.

If you want to make your home a little smarter, this is a great offer. And be sure to check out our roundup of other smart home deals happening now.