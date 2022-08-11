Samsung Unpacked: Everything Announced Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Preorder Galaxy Watch 5 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Dell XPS 13 Plus Review Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preorder Apple TV 4K vs. Roku Ultra Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price Cut
Deals

Wrap Yourself Up With Essentials From Cozy Earth During Its Semi-Annual Sale

This sitewide sale for up to 25% off will set you up with nab soft, warm clothes and blankets for the fall.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Close up of an all white duvet cover
Cozy Earth

It might still be sweltering, but we are getting closer to fall, the season where we snuggle up at last with a pumpkin spice latte or hot chocolate and a nice movie. The only thing missing is a soft pillow and a warm throw blanket. And with this semi-annual sale from Cozy Earth, you can save on comfortable, functional and luxe home essentials for up to 25% off sitewide. 

See at Cozy Earth

The best way to ensure you get the 25% discount is to bundle and save. But you can also buy items individually and still get a discount. If you're looking for suggestions, get your hands on this women's short sleeve bamboo pajama set in stretch-knit for $132 (save $33). I have this pajama set and it's lovely and soft on your skin. For the chillier nights, you can check out these same bamboo pajamas in a long-sleeve version for $148 (save $37). Men can pick up these men's ultra-soft bamboo jogger shorts for $72 (save $18) and feel at ease. 

And if you're looking for throw blankets, there's a Cozy Earth cloud knit throw for $135 (save $35). It's lightweight and has a knit construction for a soft, warm layer for a better night's sleep. Check out the entire sale for other loungewear and bedding.

