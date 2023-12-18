X
Wrap Up Your Gift List at Best Buy's Last-Minute Sale

There is tons of great tech on sale that you can still pick up in time for Christmas.

Best Buy Last-Minute Sale

Huge savings on top tech, kitchen appliances and more

If you've still got a few names to cross off your Christmas list this year, Best Buy has got some bargains you won't want to miss. The tech retailer has kicked off a massive Last-Minute sale where you can shop tons of savings on tech and kitchen appliances, with tons of items available for delivery or pickup in time for Christmas. Just be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these last-chance offers. 

Christmas is just around the corner, but you've still got a little time left to wrap up your gift shopping. But just because you're cutting it a little close doesn't mean you mean you have to overpay. This week, Best Buy is having a huge Last-Minute sales event where you can find great deals on tons of top tech, including TVs, headphones, smartwatches, consoles and much more. Some of these items will ship in time for you to have them under the tree by Dec. 24, while others will require you to pick them up in-person.

These last-minute bargains will be available through Dec. 24, and to help you make the most of these offers while you've still got time, we've rounded up some of the best deals that you won't want to miss here. Just remember that you're not the only one doing some eleventh hour gift shopping this week, so some items may sell out before Sunday. We'd recommend getting your order in as soon as possible if you're hoping to take advantage of these savings.

No matter who you're shopping for, you're sure to find some great gift ideas that you can snag for less at this sale. If they're an avid gamer looking to upgrade to a next-gen console, you can pick up the Xbox Series X for $400, which is $100 off the list price. Or, if they're headphones are looking a little worse for wear, you could grab them the Beats Studio Pro. They're one of our overall favorite pairs of headphones for 2023, and you can snag them for just $180 right now, a whopping $170 off. And if they're an avid home cook, this Bella Pro Series 8-quart air fryer makes a great gift, and you can pick it up for just $50, which is an $80 discount.

There are plenty of other excellent last-minute bargains to shop this week at Best Buy, and we've rounded up some of the best ones available:

