WPL B-1 Mini Off-Road RC Military Truck for $16 + free s&h from China

GearBest offers the WPL B-1 Mini Off-Road Remote Control Military Truck in Blue Gray for $25.99. Coupon code "GB$THRCWPL" drops it to $15.99. Choose "USA Line" at checkout to bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. This 16:1 scale truck features LED headlights and runs for up to 20 minutes on a full charge. Deal ends August 3.
Note: This item ships from China and may take two to six weeks to arrive.
