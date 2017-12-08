WowWee R.E.V. Cars 2-Pack for $15 + pickup at Toys"R"Us

Toys"R"Us offers the WowWee Robotic Enhanced Vehicles Cars 2-Pack for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $10 under our October mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $16.) The player controls one car via mobile app to battle the other car, which can be controlled by a second player or by an AI character. Two AA batteries are required but not included.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!