WowWee R.E.V. Cars 2-Pack for $15 + pickup at Toys"R"Us

Toys"R"Us offers the WowWee Robotic Enhanced Vehicles Cars 2-Pack for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $10 under our October mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $16.) The player controls one car via mobile app to battle the other car, which can be controlled by a second player or by an AI character. Two AA batteries are required but not included.