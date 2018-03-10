WowWee Fingerlings Interactive Monkey Toy for $12 + free shipping

That Daily Deal offers the WowWee Fingerlings Interactive Baby Monkey Finger Toy for $11.99 with free shipping. That's $2 under our January mention, a low by $3, and the best price we've seen for this former hot holiday toy. It features six interactive modes, including singing and sleeping, and over 40 animations and sound effects. Deal ends March 19.



Note that the color/style you'll receive will be at random. "Zoe" is pictured.