WowWee Fingerlings Interactive Monkey Toy for $10 + free shipping

Newegg Flash offers the WowWee Fingerlings Interactive Baby Monkey Finger Toy in several colors (Blue/Orange pictured) for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $2 under our March mention and the best price we've ever seen. (It's a low today by $5.) It features six interactive modes, including singing and sleeping, and over 40 animations and sound effects. Deal ends August 6.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!