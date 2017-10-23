WowWee Fingerlings Finger Monkey Smart Toy for $21 + free s&h from China

Gamiss offers the WowWee Fingerlings Finger Monkey Smart Induction Toy in several colors (Purple pictured) for $41.44. Coupon code "GMNEW13" cuts it to $20.50. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $19. It features six interactive modes, including singing and sleeping.
Note: This item ships from China and may take two to five weeks to arrive.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!