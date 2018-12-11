World Tech Toys Mini Orion Quadcopter Drone for $35 + free shipping, padding

Walmart offers the World Tech Toys Mini Orion RC Quadcopter Drone with 720p Camera for $34.97. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping. (Alternatively, choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.) Excluding padding, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. It features 720p video recording at 30fps, several flight modes, and six minutes of flight time. It requires four AA batteries (included).
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!