Working From Home? This Laptop Stand Is $5 Off on Prime Day

I've been working from home regularly since 2020 and nothing is worse than working from the same spot all day. I'm not a stationary person, so I found myself moving from my office workspace to the couch on a daily basis. However, the couch isn't the most ergonomic spot to work from. With the laptop sitting on my lap, my neck was bent down and my shoulders were hunched over while I typed, making my muscles feel tense and sore at the end of the day. Fortunately, I found a solution to save my posture with a foldable laptop table. And thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can get one for less than I did.

There are a slew of lapdesks to choose from, depending on your needs, but I went with this simple tray from 8AMTech, which has two lips to keep your laptop and mouse from slipping off -- it's currently $42 at Amazon but with a Prime membership, you'll get $5 off. Other options offer pockets to hold office supplies, and some include a cup holder and USB ports. Since my couch sits next to my coffee table and I don't need office supplies, the basic option worked best for me.

When I use the tray, my laptop now sits at eye level so I don't have to look down. I'm also able to hold my shoulders back so I can rest my wrists on the tray instead of bending forward to type. This tray is also adjustable, so I can tilt it down and lengthen the legs. You can also place it on a counter or your desktop to create a standing desk.

If you're working from home, taking online classes or spend hours on your tablet every day, I recommend grabbing one of these laptop tables -- your neck and back will thank you.