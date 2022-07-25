Ride Out Power Outages With a Reconditioned CyberPower Battery Backup System

There's nothing worse than that sinking feeling of watching your computer screen unexpectedly go black and realizing it's been hours since you last saved your work. And as wildfires rage across much of the country, you may be at higher risk for power outages than usual. If you want to avoid this headache altogether, it's worth investing in a dependable battery backup. Today only, Woot has a massive selection of factory-reconditioned CyberPower backup systems on sale where you can save hundreds compared to what they cost new. This sale ends tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then.

A battery backup, sometimes referred to as an uninterruptible power supply or UPS, essentially functions as a power strip with a large power bank that can be used to power your computer, your console or your Wi-Fi network in case of a blackout. It also doubles as a surge protector to keep your electronics safe from blown fuses or other everyday risks.

There are over 20 different models available at this sale, and some are designed to work better with specific types of electronics than others. If you're after general protection for your desktop computer, Wi-Fi router or other home office electronics, the is a great option at just $50. It has a capacity of up to 950 volt-amperes, or 510 watts, of power, takes roughly eight hours to fully recharge and is equipped with 12 outlets and two USB-A charging ports to power a plethora of different devices at once. It's also designed to run as quietly and efficiently as possible so you can keep working distraction-free.

If you're primarily after a battery bank for your gaming setup, the $130 is designed specifically with consoles and gaming PCs in mind. It has a large storage capacity of up to 1,325 volt-amperes, or 810 watts, and is built to safeguard your Xbox, PlayStation or high-end PC from electrical disturbances, whether it uses a conventional power supply or one with active power factor correction.

And if you've got several devices that need to stay powered on, even during a blackout, you can snag this for $145. Designed for use in offices, this UPS is made to provide continuous power to department servers, workstations, network devices and more. It has a large power capacity of up to 1,500 volt-amperes, or 900 watts, and also features automatic voltage regulation to maintain safe voltage levels without having to switch to battery power.

