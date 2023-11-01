Woot's LG OLED TV Deal Saves You Over $1,100

Even though the LG C3 has already been released, the LG C2 is still one of the best high-end TVs you can get, according to CNET's David Katzmaier. Featuring an OLED panel, the C2 offers brilliant color reproduction and visual fidelity compared to a traditional LED or QLED TVs. Even better, there's a substantial deal at Woot that will discount the 65-inch model down to just $1,397, which is a significant 44% discount. An unlike a lot of Woot deals, this TV is offered brand new with a one-year manufacturer warranty.

The TV itself is optimized for a true cinematic experience at home, as its a9 Gen 5 AI processor, 8 million self-lit pixels, 4K resolution, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and a Filmmaker Mode combine to give it "better picture quality than any non-OLED TV," according to Katzmaier. And if you're a gamer, this TV has Nvidia G-Sync, FreeSync Premium and a variable refresh rate of 120Hz so you can have lag-free gaming sessions -- along with four HDMI 2.1 ports for your consoles or other devices. Katzmaier says these are "best-in-class gaming features."

There's also built-in support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay and more, which means you can use voice commands to control this set and connected devices. You can also get personalized recommendations for every member of your family by making separate accounts.

However, if you don't need an OLED TV, there are plenty of other cheap TV deals worth checking out.