Woot's Latest Sale Offers Popular Amazon Devices From as Little as $9 Today Only

Prime Day may be in the rearview mirror, but the deals on Amazon devices aren't over just yet. Amazon-owned Woot has just kicked off offering popular products from as little as $9. The sale features both brand new and preowned devices in a variety of categories so you can save on smart speakers, streaming sticks, security cameras and more. Better yet, place an order of $10 or more and you can get an extra $4 off with coupon code SAVE4.

Whether you're just getting started with your smart home or you want to add Alexa to even more rooms, there are some killer Echo device deals worth taking a look at. Echo Dot devices start at with the latest model available for . Alexa-enabled Echo Show smart displays are also available .

If you're a TV fiend, you ought to check out sales on Fire TV Sticks with preowned devices dropping and brand new hardware available . Amazon's Fire TV devices make for an easy way to give your existing TV a smart upgrade, though you could use today's sale to go whole hog and replace your aging TV with a 4K smart Fire TV set .

Other products on sale include security cameras from Blink and Ring as well as Amazon's first-party Smart Plug at . While some of the devices on sale today are older models and some are offered in used or refurbished condition, at these prices that's easy to forgive.

Woot's sale is slated to run through July 25, though that additional $4 coupon code expires on July 23. Supplies are also limited meaning some of the discounted devices may sell out before the sale's official end date. Shipping is free with an Amazon Prime account since Woot is owned by Amazon.