Woot's Latest Sale Offers Popular Amazon Devices From as Little as $5

Prime Day may be behind us but Amazon-owned Woot is still running offering popular products from as little as $5. The sale features both brand new and preowned devices in a variety of categories so you can save on smart speakers, streaming sticks, security cameras and more. Better yet, you can save an additional $4 on items in the sale by using coupon code SAVE4.

Whether you're just getting started with your smart home or you want to add Alexa to even more rooms, there are some killer Echo device deals worth taking a look at. Echo devices start at with the Alexa-enabled Echo Show smart displays also available .

If you're a TV fiend, you ought to check out sales on Fire TV Sticks with preowned devices dropping , or just $5 with that coupon code, and brand new hardware available . Amazon's Fire TV devices make for an easy way to give your existing TV a smart upgrade without spending a fortune.

Other products on sale include from Blink and Ring as well as Amazon's Echo Glow smart lamp for kids . While some of the devices on sale today are older models and some are offered in used or refurbished condition, at these prices that's easy to forgive.

Woot's sale is slated to run through July 31 and you can only use the additional coupon once, so use it wisely. Supplies are also limited meaning some of the discounted devices may sell out before the sale's official end date. Shipping is free with an Amazon Prime account since Woot is owned by Amazon.