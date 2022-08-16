Woot's Dyson Sale Slashes Prices on Vacuums, Air Purifiers and a Luxury Hair Straightener

From fans to hair dryers to vacuums, Dyson makes some of our favorite home and personal appliances on the market. And right now, you can snag some of these top-rated appliances at a discount. Through the rest of August, Woot is offering up to 70% off a small selection of both new and factory reconditioned Dyson equipment, including fans, air purifiers and our overall favorite vacuum cleaner of the year. These deals expire at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) on Aug. 31, so be sure to get your order in before then.
There are plenty of great deals to shop at this sale, but one deal you won't want to miss is the discounted Dyson V15 Detect. This powerful cordless vacuum was named our favorite vacuum cleaner overall for 2022, and right now you can pick one up for $700, $199 off the usual price. Or you can pick up the Dyson DC40 Origin for just $300, a whopping $699 off its usual price. It's not cordless like the V15, but does feature a Dyson's patented roller ball technology, making it highly maneuverable.
Of course there's more than just vacuums on sale. The Dyson Pure Cool TP07 is a newer version of the TP04 that made our list of the best tower fans for 2022, and right now it's $110 off, dropping the price down to just $490. Not only does it help keep you cool, but it's also a top-notch HEPA air filter. Or, if you're looking for a more affordable alternative, you can pick up the BP01 Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan, which is designed for personal use and is on sale for just $180. Just note that it's factory reconditioned, which means it will function like new, but may show slight signs of wear and tear.
You can also pick up a factory recondition Dyson Corrale, a very high-end hair straightener, for $360, which $140 less than it sells for new. It's certainly a luxury item, but our reviewer was impressed by it's flexible plates, precise heat control and cordless design.