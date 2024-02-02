Woot's Blink and Ring Sale Drops Refurb Security Cameras as Low as $40

Home security cameras can be a great way to keep an eye on your property and allow for added peace of mind when you're away. Amazon's Blink and Ring cameras are well-liked and are relatively inexpensive considering some of the options on the market. But right now you can pick through a few different options and save extra money by choosing a refurbished unit instead of buying new.

These refurbished cameras are all on sale at Woot right now with prices starting at just $40. These prices are all live now but Woot says that the deals will end at 11:59 p.m. CT on Feb. 6 (that's 9:59 p.m. PT or 00:59 a.m. ET on Feb. 7). It's worth noting that some cameras have multiple color options to choose from -- make sure to pick the color you want before ordering.

Woot's sale includes four different cameras with the cheapest being the third-gen Ring Stick Up Cam. Priced at $40 this camera is available in two colors and offers live viewing via its HD camera. It's weatherproof, so can be used for outdoor spaces as well as indoors, and Alexa support is included. Being battery powered, installation is a breeze, too.

Alternatively, the Blink Outdoor (third gen) camera is available for just $45. While the image quality it offers isn't as good as the latest fourth-gen device, it's still a solid HD camera with support for night vision, motion detection, two-way audio and all the other essentials. The indoor version is also yours for $45 if you don't need the weatherproofing.

Finally, Woot also has the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera which pairs a HD camera with a powerful lights to illuminate the area whenever movement is detected. If you want to light up your driveway to deter would-be intruders or you just prefer to get a proper look at what's going on at night rather than relying on night vision, it's a great buy at just $70 -- $30 off its list price brand new. Just note that this camera requires some wiring knowledge (or a professional) to install, but that does mean you don't have to worry about charging it up or swapping out batteries periodically.

We've also put together a list of the best home security deals for those looking to kit their home out with a new system, so be sure to check that out whether you're looking to upgrade or start afresh.