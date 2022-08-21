Woot's Audio Sale Knocks Hundreds Off Top-Rated Headphones, Speakers and More

In the market for a new pair of earbuds? What about a portable Bluetooth speaker? Or maybe you're looking to pick up a powerful subwoofer for your home theater set-up? Well right now at Woot, you can grab all of that -- and much more -- at a bargain. Today only, Woot is running a "random audio" sale where you'll find deals on both new and refurbished headphones, speakers and more equipment from a variety of different brands. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then.

While the selection may be a bit random, there are some truly great bargains available at this sale. These high-end are just a slight step down from the new MWO8s that claimed a spot on our list of the best earbuds overall for 2022, and right now you can pick up a pair of just $100, $150 off the usual price.

Or you can pick up a , one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers of the year for just $90, a discount of $40 compared to the usual price. It's only available in grade A refurbished condition, which, according to Woot, is the same as factory reconditioned and means that it's been restored to full working condition, though there may be some slight cosmetic wear and tear.

And for serious audiophiles, this is a great chance to snag a set of high-res speakers for your home setup. This includes and eight-inch subwoofer and two satellite speakers with precise volume, crossover and phase controllers, and right now its 50% off, dropping the price down to $500.