Woot's 1-Day Sale on Grade A Refurb iPhone Models Can Save You Hundreds

Apple makes some of the best phones on the market, but they don't come cheap. If the sticker price of the latest model has put you off upgrading, or you just haven't found an iPhone 14 deal that suits, there's a one-day sale over at Woot that may have exactly what you're looking for. The sale offers with prices starting at just $140. With hundreds of dollars in savings compared to brand new models, it's well worth peeping the sale.

With 5G capabilities, an OLED display and powerful A14 Bionic chip, the iPhone 12 is still an excellent phone that's more than sufficient for most people. It's a top pick in the sale , which is still $169 less than buying new from Apple directly even after the iPhone 14's unveiling. In our iPhone 14 review, CNET's Patrick Holland said that there isn't really a compelling reason to upgrade to the iPhone 14 from the iPhone 12, meaning this is still a great phone for a lot of folks today.

If you want to spend a little less, 2019's iPhone 11 is a more affordable pick with prices for the 64GB model. Though it's no longer the newest model, the iPhone 11 can still be updated to the recently released iOS 16 software, and it's a solid upgrade for anyone who's been holding on to an older iPhone for a little too long. The iPhone 11 Pro variant is on sale if you want a fancier camera or a larger display. Older phones like the iPhone XR and iPhone 8 for those looking for the cheapest option.

All the devices you'll find at this sale are listed as Grade A refurbs. According to Woot, that means they will exhibit minimal cosmetic damage and that they have been tested to ensure they are in full working condition with a battery that holds at least 85% of its original charge.

This Woot sale expires tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), or when these refurbished models sell out, so we recommend acting sooner rather than later. Since Woot is owned by Amazon, Prime members can score free shipping at the site.