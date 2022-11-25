Woot's 1-Day Black Friday Sale on Refurb iPhone Models Can Save You Hundreds

Apple makes some of the best phones on the market, but they don't come cheap -- even on Black Friday. If the sticker price of the latest model has put you off upgrading, or you just haven't found an iPhone 14 deal that suits, there's a one-day sale over at Woot that may have exactly what you're looking for. The sale offers with prices starting at just $140. With hundreds of dollars in savings compared to brand new models, it's well worth peeping the sale.

With 5G capabilities, an OLED display and powerful A14 Bionic chip, the iPhone 12 is still an excellent phone that's more than sufficient for most people. It's a top pick in the sale , which is still $219 less than buying new from Apple directly even after the iPhone 14's unveiling. In our iPhone 14 review, CNET's Patrick Holland said that there isn't really a compelling reason to upgrade to the iPhone 14 from the iPhone 12, meaning this is still a great phone for a lot of folks today. The smaller iPhone 12 Mini is also on sale .

Those wanting something newer can opt for last year's iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Mini with prices . These don't offer quite as big a savings compared to going for a brand-new handset at Apple (which is ), though you can still .

If you want to spend a little less, 2019's iPhone 11 is a more affordable pick with prices for the 64GB model. Though it's an older model, the iPhone 11 can still be updated to the recently released iOS 16 software, and it's a solid upgrade for anyone who's been holding on to an older iPhone for a little too long. The iPhone 11 Pro variant is on sale if you want a fancier camera or a larger display. Older phones like the iPhone XR and iPhone SE for those looking for the cheapest option.

All the devices you'll find at this sale are "scratch and dent"-grade refurbs. According to Woot, that means that you can expect these items to exhibit moderate signs of wear and tear, but they have all been thoroughly inspected to make sure they're in full working condition.

This Woot sale expires tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), or when these refurbished models sell out, so we recommend acting sooner rather than later. Since Woot is owned by Amazon, Prime members can score free shipping at the site.