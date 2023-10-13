Woot Slashes up to 80% Off Echelon Fitness Equipment

If you're looking to grab some great fitness equipment, Woot has a small but impressive sale on Echelon fitness gear. Whether you're looking to get a smart home gym thing going or just some basic exercise equipment, there's a little bit in here for everybody. In fact, with up to 80% off, this is the perfect time to buy something you've had your eye on.

The most basic piece of fitness equipment that most people use is a fitness bike, mostly because it's accessible, even for those who have issues with their knees. The Echelon Bike02 is a reclining bike, which can also help quite a bit for those who have issues with a more traditional bike seat, and it's pretty cheap at a discounted price of $110 rather than $329. Alternatively, if you want something a bit more traditional, the Echelon EX3 is a mid-range model from Echelon and comes with a bunch of great features, including 32 resistance levels and a tablet/phone holder. It's going for $240 instead of the usual $800.

On the other hand, if you really need a low-stress option or something you can use while you're at your desk, the Echelon BodyBike is pretty interesting. It can train both the upper and lower parts of your body, with pedals for your hands and feet and a lot of adjustability to fit it exactly to your body time. It's also easy to move around and quite portable and, even better, has been heavily discounted down to $120 from $630.

If you want something a bit more esoteric, we suggest this Echelon 40-inch Fitness Training Mirror. Workout mirrors aren't for everyone, but this one includes thousands of classes on various fitness programs such as HIIT, yoga, and even kickboxing, if that's your thing. You can also hook it up to several different smart devices for extra data, and you can connect your headphones to it by Bluetooth so you don't bother the household. While the Echelon training mirror usually goes for $999, it's been discounted down to $240