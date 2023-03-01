Grab Grade-A Refurbished iPhone SE Models Starting at $300

There are plenty of cheap phones on the market, but if you're looking for a great phone on a limited budget, Apple's third-gen iPhone SE is certainly the most affordable way to get an iPhone. And right now you can get your hands on one for even less than usual at Woot, where refurbished iPhone SE models are on sale . That's a $129 savings compared with a brand-new model from the Apple Store, though the sale is only available through March 31 while supplies last.

These refurbished models are rated grade A, which means your item will have no visible scratches or blemishes and come with a minimum battery health of 95%. Plus your purchase is backed by a 90-day Woot limited warranty.

Released in 2022, the latest iPhone SE is equipped with 5G technology and Apple's A15 Bionic chip -- that's the same chip from Apple's iPhone 13. That means this phone is faster than its predecessors. Plus, it gets up to 15 hours of video playback. This phone has the classic iPhone design, with a home button equipped with Touch ID and a 4.7-inch LCD display. And it has both a 12-megapixel rear camera, which can capture video in 4K, and a 7-megapixel front-facing camera, too. It's rated IP67 splash-, dust- and water-resistant, and it has upgraded glass for a little more durability. You can grab the iPhone SE with either 64GB or 128GB of storage to suit your needs and budget.

CNET's Patrick Holland said in his iPhone SE (2022) review that "the iPhone SE is your cheapest admission ticket to Apple's ecosystem" and called it "an incredible value for what you get," referring to the $429 starting list price. With this refurb, you'll be getting all those features at an even better price.

