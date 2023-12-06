Save Big on Microsoft Software and Refurb Devices Right Now at Woot

Many of us work primarily on the computer these days, which means it's critical to have access to the most widely used and up-to-date software and applications. Microsoft's Windows OS and productivity tools like Word and Excel are used by schools and businesses across the globe and now's your chance to score lifetime access at a serious discount.

Woot has knocked hundreds off of essential Microsoft programs like Windows 11 Pro and Office Pro 2021 so you can upgrade for less right now. You can even snag a refurbished Microsoft tablet or laptop for as little as $180 at this sale. Just note that these deals are only available through Dec. 11, and some offers have already sold out. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Whether you have an older computer you'd like to upgrade or you aim to build your own and need to invest in an operating system, Woot has the latest Windows OS available at a discount. You can get a digital download of Windows 11 Home for just $20 -- that's an 86% savings over its list price. For $5 more, you can snag Windows 11 Pro. That saves you 88% and may be a better investment for anyone who works from home or relies heavily on their computer thanks to its enhanced security features and simplified user interface.

Windows 10 Pro is also available for just $25 right now, but remember that this OS was released in 2015 and will reach the end of its support in Oct. 2025. We recommend going with one of the newer OS options. Also, note that Windows OS software is not compatible with iOS, Android or Chromebook devices and you will need an internet connection for online activation.

For those looking to add some of Microsoft's most popular productivity apps, Woot has multiple versions available at a deep discount right now. Window users can snag Microsoft Office Professional 2021, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher and Access for just $35, which saves you $405 compared to Microsoft's price. If you're a Mac user, you can pick up Microsoft Office Home and Business 2019 for $30, but note that it only includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook, and Microsoft's extended support for this older version will expire on Oct. 14, 2025.

A few other software deals are available, including lifetime AdGuard subscriptions starting at just $12. If you need a laptop, tablet or two-in-one, a few refurbished Microsoft models can be acquired at a discount as well. You can grab the versatile Surface Pro 3 with a 12-inch touchscreen and fourth-gen Intel Core processor starting at $190, or pick up the Surface Laptop 3 with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just $350. All refurbished devices have been tested and ensured to be in full working condition but may exhibit signs of wear and tear. Plus, they're backed by Woot's 90-day limited warranty. If you prefer a new model, you can also check out our roundup of all the best laptop deals for more bargains on Windows models.

When making a software purchase from Woot, you'll receive a redemption code via email within a few business days so that you can register your product. Woot also has a helpful installation guide that will walk you through the process if you need a little help getting started. It's worth noting that each of these products is a one-time purchase that you can use for one device only. You cannot redeem your code on multiple devices, so be sure that you install it on the device you plan to use.