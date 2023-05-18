Woot Knocks Over $100 Off Beats' Top-Rated Workout Earbuds

For tons people, music is an essential part of any workout. However, you can't always listen to your tunes out loud, so you'll want to invest in a solid pair of headphones for your workouts. The Beats PowerBeats Pro earned a spot on our lists of the best earbuds for running and working out, and right now, you can snag a pair at a serious discount. Woot currently has them on sale for just $145, saving you $105 compared to the usual price. This deal is available through May 21, but there's a good chance these popular earbuds will sell out before then, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later.

One thing that sets the PowerBeats Pro apart is their integrated ear hooks. They're flexible so they'll fit comfortably, and keep your earbuds securely in place during even your most rigorous workouts. Plus, they feature an IPX4 water-resistance rating, so you don't have to worry about them getting damaged by sweat or rain. Internally, they're equipped with Apple's H1 headphone chip, and support spatial audio for an immersive listening experience. Each bud also has built-in volume and track controls so you can easily adjust your music on the fly without having to pull out your phone. They do have a few drawbacks, including a lack of active noise-canceling capabilities, and a bulky charging case, but at this price, those may be flaws you can overlook.

