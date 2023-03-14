Woot Knocks $55 Off Top-Rated Beats Fit Pro Earbuds

For tons of people, music is an essential part of any workout. And if you're looking for a pair of earbuds that are as serious as you are, you'll want to grab a pair of Beats Fit Pro. They're our overall favorite pair of earbuds for sports and working out, and right now at Woot you can get your hands on a pair for just $145, an all-time low price that saves you $55. This deal is available through March 24, but Woot often has a limited supply available, so there's a good chance they could sell out before then. We'd recommend getting your order in soon if you're hoping to snag a pair at this price.

In his original review, CNET's David Carnoy called the Beats Fit Pros the "sportier AirPods I've always wanted," and they're great for hitting the gym or just strolling around town. They have a stemless design and with flexible wingtips that help keep them in place while you're moving around. They're equipped with Apple's H1 chip so they automatically pair with Apple devices, and you can access Siri hands-free. They also support spatial audio for an immersive listening experience, and boast impressive noise-canceling capabilities that make it easy to keep yourself focused during workouts. They're also protected against sweat and splashing with an IPX4 weather resistance rating. And with a six-hour battery life (or 24 hours including the charging case), they can handle even your most demanding workouts.

Woot has all the basic color variants -- black, white, gray and purple -- available right now, but you'll have to look elsewhere if you're looking for one of the new color options. And if you're looking for a different pair, you can check out our roundup of all the best earbuds and headphones deals for even more bargains.