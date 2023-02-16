Woot Knocks $40 Off Meta's Top-Rated Quest 2 VR Headset for Today Only

Ready to explore mind-blowing virtual worlds? With a VR headset, you can immerse yourself in a whole new universe, and if you've been waiting for the right time to pick up one of these cutting-edge consoles, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. CNET's experts ranked the Meta Quest 2 as the overall best (and still the most affordable) VR headset on the market, and today only at Woot, you can snag a 256GB model for $460, which saves you $40 compared to the usual price. This deal expires at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:49 a.m. ET) today, but you may want to think about getting your order in sooner, as there's a chance it will sell out before then.

The Meta Quest 2 is one of the most advanced and convenient systems on the market right now (though the new PSVR 2 that hits shelves later this month may give it a decent run for its money). One of its biggest advantages is that it's wireless and self-contained, so you're free to roam without being tethered to your PC or gaming console. You can, though, still connect it to your computer with a USB cable and easily transform it into a PC VR rig. It's equipped with an advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor, and uses 3D positional audio, hand tracking and haptic feedback to completely immerse you in your virtual adventures. The headset itself only has a battery life of up to three hours (though that can be upgraded with the Elite Strap battery pack), but the controllers use AA batteries that can last for weeks or months before needing to be replaced. And while this deal doesn't come with any games, there's a huge library to choose from, whether you like puzzles, platformers or scaring yourself silly with horror games.

And while there's no official release date yet, it's worth noting that the new Meta Quest 3 is expected to hit shelves sometime in 2023.