Woot Knocks the 1st-Gen Google Nest Video Doorbell Down to $70

With the rise of video doorbells, it's never been easier to keep an eye on who's coming and going from your house. And with this one-day deal from Woot, it's affordable right now as well. The online retailer is currently offering 69% off Google's first-gen wired Nest Doorbell, which drops the price down to just $70. But this deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET tonight), so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The wired Nest Doorbell, formerly known as the Nest Hello, originally launched in 2018 so it's by no means the latest and greatest video doorbell camera on the market. That being said, it still covers all of the basic functionality needed for those just getting started with smart home tech and, with today's deal, it's considerably cheaper than the second-gen Nest Doorbell model from 2022.

The doorbell offers high-definition video with night vision, plus a 4:3 ratio so you can easily see people or packages at your doorstep. You can check the doorbell from wherever you are with 24/7 streaming and use two-way audio to interact with whoever is at the door. The doorbell even gives you alerts when a person is at your door, whether they ring the doorbell or not. And because it's wired, you don't have to worry about it running out of battery power (though you'll want to make sure your existing wiring and chime is compatible).

With an optional Nest Aware subscription you'll be able to unlock some more smart alert types and recording options -- some of which are included with the second-gen model for free -- though you don't need a subscription for the basic functionality.