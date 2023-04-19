Woot Is Offering a Variety of Amazon Devices Starting at $8

The popularity of smart devices has increased hugely in recent years, but some of those items still carry a hefty price tag. That's why you should try to wait for sales to hit when you're looking to deck out your home with smart tech. If you're ready to invest in smart speakers, plugs, displays, TVs and much more to make your life a little easier, Woot has a variety of different new and refurbished Amazon-brand devices on sale right now. You can shop these deals now through April 30 -- however, some items have already begun to sell out, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later for the best selection.

If you don't mind a few dings and scratches, used items are often much cheaper than new. For example, right now you can get your hands on a used Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K smart TV with built-in microphones and Alexa, so you can launch and control your TV with just your voice. The 43-, 50-, 55- and 65-inch models are available now starting at just $190. And if you just want to add a media streamer to your existing TV, you can snag the Fire TV Stick 4K for $9. It comes with the first-gen Alexa voice remote so you can easily find the content you want to watch.

And if you want to take your entertainment with you on the go, there are options for that, too. Readers can grab the 4GB Kindle Oasis e-reader for $80. Or grab the ad-supported 2019 model of the Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $20, which can let you access your favorite apps and streaming services when you're away from home.

Are you looking for a smart display? The first-gen Echo Show 5 is available for $25. The 5-inch screen works great as an alarm clock, a smart speaker and even a digital picture frame -- but if you want a larger screen size for streaming or other activities, the first-gen model of the Echo Show 8 is down to $45 and the second-gen Echo Show 10 is just $70 right now.

Smart speakers are often a popular option, and you can continue to add new devices to each room in your home over time. If you don't mind older models, you can get a second-gen Echo Dot for only $8, while the third-gen speaker is just $4 more. However, for just $18, you can get the fourth-gen Echo Dot. And if you want a little more power, you might want to get the full-size Echo smart speaker. You can grab the fourth-gen model for $40. And the third-gen and second-gen models are available for $35 and $29, respectively.

For those of you who want to get a little peace of mind around your home, you can check out some of the security cameras from Ring or Blink, including both indoor and outdoor models, as well as video doorbells on sale starting at $20. Other devices include Amazon's smart thermostat for $38, an Echo Glow smart lamp for kids, which is down to just $13, and a discounted smart plug for $12. Be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Woot while you can, and check out the other smart home deals we've rounded up if you want to see what else is out there.