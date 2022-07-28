These Refurb iPhone and Apple Watch Deals Save You Hundreds Today Only at Woot

Apple devices consistently score top marks in our reviews and frequently claim the top spots in our best device lists. Sleek and simple with consistently impressive performance, often the only downside to buying Apple gear is the cost of doing so. However, if you don't mind opting for a preowned device, you can save a ton of cash with sales like the one Woot is running today. Over there, you can choose from a and save hundreds compared with what it would cost you to buy from Apple directly.

All the devices you'll find at this sale are "scratch and dent"-grade refurbs. According to Woot, that means that you can expect these items to exhibit moderate signs of wear and tear, but they have all been thoroughly inspected to make sure they're in full working condition. Though none of the latest iPhone 13 or Apple Watch Series 7 models are on sale, many of these previous-generation devices are a great buy.

With 5G capabilities, an OLED display and equipped with Apple's A14 Bionic chip, the iPhone 12 is still an excellent phone that's more than sufficient for most users. It's , which is $229 less than buying new from Apple directly. And if you want an even more affordable option, there are older models like the available, with prices starting as low as $130, or you can nab the latest version of the iPhone SE .

If you're in the market for a smartwatch, the , which you can pick up for as low as $240, offers many of the same features as the upgraded Series 7 but will save you $159. Or, you can save on Apple's budget-friendly alternative, the Apple Watch SE. This Apple Watch "lite" isn't equipped with the same advanced health sensors as the Apple Watch Series 6, but it's still packed with plenty of impressive features and you can , which is $89 less than it would cost you from Apple directly.

These are some of the best value Apple deals you'll find right now but the sale expires tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), or when these refurbished models sell out, so we recommend acting sooner rather than later.