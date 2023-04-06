Woot's Huge Apple Accessory Sale Offers Apple Watch Bands, iPhone Cases and More From $10

It's common knowledge that Apple rarely discounts its own products. However, if you shop around, you can sometimes find decent deals at other retailers. Right now, Woot has a slew of new Apple accessories available, including iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, AirTag loops, MagSafe wallets and power adapters, all marked down with . These offers are available now through April 30, while supplies last. However, we expect some products may sell out, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later for the best selection.

If you want to change up the look and feel of your iPhone while adding a layer of protection, there are official Apple cases in this sale . The options differ per iPhone model, but there are clear cases as well as colored silicone and leather cases for the various iPhone 11, 12 and 13 iterations. You can also on the leather MagSafe wallet that snaps onto the back of compatible iPhone models and will hold two or three credit cards hassle-free. That discount brings the price to just $27.

Customization is a key component of Apple Watch ownership with hundreds of band options out there. Woot's sale includes several first-party bands, including the classic in a variety of colors, plus , and bands. The sale even has for $23.

And one essential pickup for Apple TV owners is the second-gen Siri Remote at just $35. This is the lowest we've seen the remote go and, though it is the Lightning-powered version, we don't expect supplies to last long at this price. Other items on sale include AirTag or for $15 each, and discounted cables. Be sure to shop the available at Woot.

All items included in this sale are backed by a one-year Apple limited warranty. Also note that some of these items will ship in bulk packaging, which means they may arrive in a plain cardboard box rather than the boxes you generally see at the Apple Store, but they're still brand new.