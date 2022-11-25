Woot has Nintendo Switch Consoles Starting at All-Time Low of $268 During Black Friday Deal

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Black Friday brings with it some of the year's lowest prices on top tech, including gaming consoles. If you've been looking for Nintendo Switch deals, you're in luck. Several places have bundles or freebies thrown in with your purchase right now -- although, if you're looking for a direct discount, you'll be hard pressed to find a Switch cheaper than the sale happening at right now, with prices starting as low as $268.

These deals are only available today while supplies last, and we anticipate they'll sell out pretty fast, so act soon if you want to snag one of the consoles below.

Scott Stein/CNET The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best Switch console on the market right now. It offers a larger screen than both the original Switch and Lite models. Whether you're investing in a Nintendo Switch for the first time, want to upgrade your current device or are buying a console as a gift, this deal makes it more affordable. This hybrid handheld has a 7-inch OLED screen, a redesigned kickstand and TV dock, along with 64GB of internal storage.

James Martin/CNET The lowest-priced console in this sale is the regular version of the Nintendo Switch, which is now essentially the midsize model between the larger OLED and the smaller, handheld-only, Lite versions. Like the OLED, this model is a hybrid that can be used as a handheld on the go or in Tabletop mode for multiplayer gaming, as well as in conjunction with a TV while at home for a more traditional console experience. At this all-time low price, it's an appealing option for the average player.

Nintendo/CNET The dock for this Japanese special edition model features Legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon side by side, while the specially designed Joy-Con controllers have the main colors of both Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, along with the crests from the schools featured in the games, the Naranja Academy and the Uva Academy. It has the same specs as the regular OLED model and makes a great gift for any fan of Pokemon.

Nintendo And for fans of the wildly popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons, check out this discounted special edition featuring characters from the game. Note, however, that the game is not included.