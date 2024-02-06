Woot Has Knocked These Bone Conduction Headphones Down to Just $55

With so many great wireless earbuds to pick from, you'd expect a lot more options for those who want to work out while wearing them. Bone-conducting headphones won't fall out of your ears and they won't block out the sound of dangerous traffic around you. This pair from Shockz is pretty solid: The brand has made several appearances on our list of best running headphones, so you know that you're buying something with a good pedigree.

Right now, you can get your hands -- and ears -- on a pair of Shokz OpenMove bone conduction headphones for just $55, a price that is a full 31% off the original asking price and a match for the lowest we've seen these go. There are two different colors for you to choose from at Woot: blue and pink. The discount is due to end in seven days or when supplies run dry.

These earbuds are comfortable and lightweight while offering strong battery life and USB-C charging. You can listen to music and make calls for up to 6 hours without needing any top-ups, and the bone-conduction tech means that you'll still be able to hear your surroundings -- perfect for running or walking around a busy city.

Other noteworthy features include support for Bluetooth 5.1 and an IP55 rating, ensuring that you can wear these things in the rain and while working out, although they're not designed for swimming or wearing in the shower.

Prefer your earbuds to be the old-fashioned kind? Don't worry, there are plenty of regular earbud and headphone deals to be had right now.