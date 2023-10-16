Woot Drops Samsung Smart Monitor to Lowest Price in Months

You might not know that much about smart monitors since they aren't that common. In essence, they're the same as a smart TV, but they also offer some basic computer functions and can act as a light workstation. A great example is Samsung's Smart Monitor M7, which is currently going for the discounted price of $350 at Woot. That's the lowest price we've seen it hit since last year and undercuts Amazon's current discount by $30.

At 43 inches, the Samsung M7 might be a bit big for a monitor, but that's not necessarily a dealbreaker, especially if you don't sit directly in front of the screen, prefer your display a bit bigger or want something that can do double duty as a TV screen.

In addition to entertainment and streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube, the M7 can also run Microsoft Office 365 programs so you can edit documents, type up spreadsheets and much more -- all without the help of a PC. And if you do have another computer, you can connect it via USB-C or HDMI cable for a dual-monitor setup or even remotely access it.

Of course, given that this is a monitor that is a little bit more productivity-focused, it's not the best for gaming, even though it has a few gaming features. For example, it has Samsung's Gaming Hub, which lets you stream games to your monitor without needing a gaming PC or console. On the other hand, the base refresh rate of the monitor is only 60Hz which is on the lower end for most modern gaming expectations. Also, the gray-to-gray response time, that's how fast the monitor changes the picture, is about 4 milliseconds, which won't really affect most people who aren't heavy gamers, but it's something to keep in mind if you are.

If Samsung's hybrid monitor and productivity device isn't for you, it's worth checking out these monitor deals for alternatives.