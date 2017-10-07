Wonder Workshop Dash's Launcher for $1 + $6 s&h

A possible price mistake, Best Buy offers the Wonder Workshop Dash's Launcher for $1 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16; most major stores charge at least $30. This attachment turns your Dash Robot (sold separately) into a projectile launcher. It comes with three projectiles and six targets.
