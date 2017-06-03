  • CNET
Wonder Woman Items at Best Buy: 20% to 37% off + free shipping w/ $35

As one of its daily deals, Best Buy takes 20% to 37% off a selection of Wonder Woman figures and accessories. Choose in-store pickup to dodge shipping fees, which start at $5.49, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Discounted items include Funko figures, the Wonder Woman headpiece and armband, and sunglasses. Deal ends today.

