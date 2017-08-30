WLtoys V303 Seeker 4-Ch. 2.4GHz RC Quadcopter for $185 + free s&h from China

LightInTheBox offers the WLtoys V303 Seeker 4-Channel 2.4GHz Headless GPS RC Quadcopter Drone in White for $184.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. It features a 6-axis gyro, 1,640-foot remote control range, GPS positioning, headless mode, LED lighting, camera mount, 2.4GHz transmitter, and rechargeable battery with up to 15 minutes of flight time per charge. Six AA batteries are required for the transmitter, not included.



Note: This item ships from China and may take two to three weeks to arrive. Uncheck "Add shipping insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the $3.99 fee. The countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily.



