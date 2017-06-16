Wltoys F949 Fixed-Wing RC Airplane for $35 + free s&h from China

RCMoment offers the Wltoys F949 Fixed-Wing RC Airplane for $34.99 with free shipping. (Make sure to select "CN Warehouse" on the product page to see this price.) Excluding the below mention, that's the lowest price we could find today by $6, although we saw it for a buck less in February. Modeled after a Cessna-182, it features three motors, EPP composite material construction, up to a 656-foot flying range, flight time up to 25 minutes per charge, and 2.4GHz transmitter. Six AA batteries are required for the transmitter, not included.



Note: The countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily. This item ships from China and requires two to five weeks for delivery. Want it sooner? TomTop offers it for $36.99 with free shipping. (Choose "United States Warehouse" on the product page.)