Wltoys A959 4WD Off-Road Remote Control Buggy for $37 + free shipping

RCMoment offers the Wltoys A959 4WD Off-Road Remote Control Buggy in Red or Blue for $48.99. (Choose "United States Warehouse" on the product page to see this price.) Coupon code "DEAL1121" drops the price to $36.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from last January and the lowest price we could find by $10. This 1/18 scale buggy features an 2.4GHz receiver, two differential gears, 4-wheel independent suspension, and an 1,100mAh rechargeable battery with 10-minute run time.



