WLtoys 4WD RC Monster Truck for $57 + free shipping

TomTop offers the WLtoys 4-Wheel Drive RC Monster Truck for $56.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. It purportedly reaches speeds up to 43mph and features a 2.4GHz controller with 328-foot range, 4-wheel independent suspension system, and up to eight minutes of run time per charge. Deal ends December 31.
