  • CNET
  • Deals
  • WLtoys 1:18 Scale Electric Off-Road RC Car for $58 + $7 s&h

WLtoys 1:18 Scale Electric Off-Road RC Car for $58 + $7 s&h

Published: 14 minutes ago / Buy Now
$58 Buy Now

Acwholesaler via eBay offers the WLtoys 1:18 Scale 4WD Electric Off-Road RC Car for $57.99 plus $6.99 for shipping. That's $97 off list and the lowest price we could find. This car features a 2.4GHz RC frequency, up to 8 minutes of runtime on a single charge, and a top speed of 43 mph. It requires four AA batteries (not included).

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!